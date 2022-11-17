Related
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
WABE's Week In Review: Georgia's abortion law is blocked and Kemp is working with Walker on the runoff
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins rolls, Perry stunned in round 2
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
Georgia set to become only state with Medicaid work requirement
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Georgia residents' bank accounts.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
Georgia introduces all-terrain wheelchairs to make its state parks more accessible
Georgia Recorder
The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.https://georgiarecorder.com
Comments / 0