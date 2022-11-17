Read full article on original website
yumaaz.gov
Final, official City of Yuma election results
In the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, City of Yuma residents selected their preferences concerning three at-large seats on the City Council and two propositions. Following are the final, official results following the City Council’s canvass on Nov. 21. The current count reflects 22,476 ballots cast, including early...
yumaaz.gov
YPD to add impaired driving detail this week
The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail Nov. 22-26. Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, looking for signs of any impaired drivers behind the wheel.
