Erie City Mission Distributes Over 1,000 Thanksgiving Dinner Bags
It was a busy morning at the Erie City Mission, as their annual turkey bag distribution effort makes its return. It's all to help those struggling to put food on the table. "It's one of those things that we get to do that in the midst of all the things that cost money during the holiday season this can be something that gives somebody a little space," said Andy Kerr, Chaplain of the Erie City Mission. "You don't have to pay for all the food, it's expensive to feed a whole family, so it's just one thing we can do to create some space in their budget."
Red Letter Hospitality is a Family Affair: Giving You the Business
This is the time of the year for holiday gatherings. Whether it's an intimate lunch or dinner or making a reservation for a private party. One local family prides itself in that. They are behind serving up food and atmosphere at three different places. And it's because of their love of good restaurants.
Erie Downtown Partnership Installs Synthetic Ice Rink in Perry Square
Crews installed the wooden foundation Monday morning and brought in the tiles of synthetic ice. The rink was almost completely installed by this afternoon after they wrap up construction, the rink staff will be trained and the ice will be tested before the big opening on Small Business Saturday. Dave...
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
Fundraiser Collects Funds for Paul Yoculan Memorial Scholarship
Saturday was a special night to honor the memory of legendary singer and baseball coach Paul Yoculan Sr. and for the Legacy of Baseball Scholarships in his name at Mercyhurst Prep. About 1,400 people turned out at Rainbow Gardens to show how much they loved Paul Yoculan and learned from...
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
Sunday is the Last Day to Apply for Toys for Tots
Christmas will be here soon and Sunday is the last day that Erie County Toys for Tots is accepting applications to receive toys from this year's campaign. There's been many different collections for Toys for Tots so far. If you need to apply, click here.
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
New Erie Streets Chief Reviews Response to First Winter Storm
One week ago Erie News Now was talking with Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens about fall leaf clean up, on his first day in charge of the department. Our interview was about finishing clean up of all the fall leaves, because in his words, "snow could come at anytime."
Small Businesses Prepare for Small Business Saturday
What a difference a year makes, several local businesses have made 5th and State Street home over the past 365 days. Louis Geramita, the Owner of Primo Tailoring said, "It was a really good year, we had a lot of support from the community, which we are extremely thankful for."
Renowned Ballet Instructor Also Sews Students' Costumes
It's that special time of year for all people who love the artistic productions that go along with the Christmas season. Many Christmas concerts, plays, and recitals will be held over the next few weeks. An Erie ballet instructor has been busy preparing his students for some upcoming performances. He's...
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
State Approves $1M in Funding for Julia House
In an effort to improve health care options for those living with serious illnesses throughout the region, the state has approved $1 million in funding for Julia House. Julia House & Palliative Care is a nonprofit organization, the organization plans on breaking ground and opening Julia House in the near future.
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo's current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
Digging Out from Lake Effect Snow
After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
