It was a busy morning at the Erie City Mission, as their annual turkey bag distribution effort makes its return. It's all to help those struggling to put food on the table. "It's one of those things that we get to do that in the midst of all the things that cost money during the holiday season this can be something that gives somebody a little space," said Andy Kerr, Chaplain of the Erie City Mission. "You don't have to pay for all the food, it's expensive to feed a whole family, so it's just one thing we can do to create some space in their budget."

ERIE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO