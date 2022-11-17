Xbox Series S falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale

If you're serious about your gaming and are looking to buy the entry-level current-gen Xbox Series S console to sit in front of your best TV, then Microsoft's Black Friday deal promotion makes it a great buy right now.

The Xbox Series S is a great entry point to Microsoft's gaming world, and with $50 off the list price, it's now at its cheapest ever price in the USA. Other territories don't get this promotion either.

View the Xbox Series S deal at Microsoft

This console is a gamer's dream, with loads of top titles and super graphics. It's not the top-tier Xbox Series X console , of course, but for this kind of asking price we're not complaining.

Xbox Series S console: now $249.99 at Microsoft Store

Stylish, affordable, easy to set up, and taps into the very slick Xbox ecosystem seamlessly. It also works with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as today's most popular streaming services, acting as a digital-only entertainment box that will no doubt appeal to many gamers. View Deal

As you can see from the image up top, Microsoft is really getting behind its promotion, too, as the Series S comes with holiday packaging. An Xbox Series S is for life, not just for Thanksgiving, clearly.

If you're after an all-digital access point to Xbox for Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access, the Series S is an ideal way to jump on board the Microsoft train. And in these troubled and financially unstable times, this price cut is simply brilliant news for gamers.

Why consider the Samsung AU7100 4K HDR TV

The biggest reason why you should consider the Samsung AU7100 for your next TV upgrade is that, as we show in our full Samsung AU7100 review , this is a 5-star 'Platinum Award' winning TV.

On review, we praised the AU7100's 'detailed, composed 4K images' as well as its 'good contrast and motion handling', 'solid performance for gaming' and 'great smart TV features'. We concluded that it delivered 'bold and beautiful 4K images', before bestowing a maximum score of 5 stars to it and our coveted Platinum Award.

And this 85-inch panel is the biggest size you can buy this 5-star TV in. Providing you've got the room for it, then you can't get so much quality screen for less money right now, making it our top massive TV on a budget choice.

This is one of the very best Black Friday deals we've seen in the super large TV sector in the Black Friday sales, making it easy to recommend.