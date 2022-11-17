Read full article on original website
Bakersfield police search for home burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect, according to the department. The suspect is wanted for burglary of a residential garage that happened on Oct. 20 around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Orange Street. The suspect is described as a […]
Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Home surveillance video shows dogs being dumped in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on camera. People abandoning their pets in Northeast Bakersfield. This act is a crime and is considered an act cruelty towards animals. The owner of the northeast Bakersfield home, Lindsey Murphy, has lived there since March but she’s seen multiple dogs get abandoned in the area. The neighborhood just north […]
Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in central Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard, just north of Sillect Avenue, and suffered life threatening injuries. The man was taken to […]
Wasco Man arrested following carjacking, on-foot chase in Bakersfield
A Wasco man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) after he had assaulted a taxi cab driver while stealing her car early Monday morning, November 21st.
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans
The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced. BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
Missing 14-year-old girl found
Update: Ashley Morales has returned home, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday. Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on Nov. 18. The department said […]
Hospitals at capacity as COVID, RSV, flu collide
Although this is not the first time during the pandemic that California hospitals have been at capacity, this time healthcare officials are noting intersecting surges of COVID, RSV (Respiratory Syncitial Virus) and influenza as the driving influence. “In the past we have raised awareness on this issue during COVID spikes,...
Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
Man wanted in Mexico homicide arrested in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for a homicide in Mexico was arrested in Tulare County on Thursday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 49-year-old Adrian Espinoza Cabrera was found at a home in the 10700 Block of Simpson Drive in Monson, a community southeast of Dinuba, following a call […]
