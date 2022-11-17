ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyokern, CA

KGET

Bakersfield police search for home burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect, according to the department. The suspect is wanted for burglary of a residential garage that happened on Oct. 20 around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Orange Street. The suspect is described as a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Home surveillance video shows dogs being dumped in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on camera. People abandoning their pets in Northeast Bakersfield. This act is a crime and is considered an act cruelty towards animals. The owner of the northeast Bakersfield home, Lindsey Murphy, has lived there since March but she’s seen multiple dogs get abandoned in the area. The neighborhood just north […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in central Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard, just north of Sillect Avenue, and suffered life threatening injuries. The man was taken to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BFD granted funds to buy ventilation fans

The Bakersfield Fire Department received a more than $16,000 grant from Cal Water to buy three battery-powered ventilation fans to be used while fighting structure fires, the water provider announced. BFD was one of seven fire departments across Cal Water's service area that received $185,763 in grants.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield

East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 14-year-old girl found

Update: Ashley Morales has returned home, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday. Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on Nov. 18. The department said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Hospitals at capacity as COVID, RSV, flu collide

Although this is not the first time during the pandemic that California hospitals have been at capacity, this time healthcare officials are noting intersecting surges of COVID, RSV (Respiratory Syncitial Virus) and influenza as the driving influence. “In the past we have raised awareness on this issue during COVID spikes,...
RIDGECREST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA

