Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon

Viv Gets Dethroned as Most Popular Person 👑 | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wishes to become the most popular person at Dimmsdale Jr. High and chaos ensues when she tells everyone to "do what they want". Meanwhile, Roy (Tyler Wladis) reunites with his friends! Check out this full scene of Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder!
The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK

The United Federation Of Planets | Star Trek: Prodigy | Nickelodeon UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK & Ireland During Spring/Summer 2023!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
Nickelodeon UK Invites You to A Very Loud Nickmas

Get ready to PARRRTAAY with A Very Loud Nickmas! Nick's biggest family hosts the ultimate bash to see you through to the New Year. Featuring festive fun with the best of Nick: massive movies, smash hit shows, and brand new episodes of The Loud House. So hit the lights and show us YOUR moves with A Very Loud Nickmas, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!
🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon

🔴 LIVE: Nick Sports Moments ft. NFL Slimetime, Fantasy Football Movie Sneak Peek, SpongeBob & More! | Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon is taking over football! Check out the best Nick sports moments with your favorite animated characters such as Lincoln Loud and SpongeBob, plus behind the scenes moments from the Fantasy Football movie and highlights from NFL Slimetime!
Nickelodeon Fetes 2023 To Be PAW Patrol's Biggest Year Ever

PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon and Spin Master have lined up a brand new spin-off series as well as epic events featuring every pup ever, plus the movie that everyone's been waiting for!. PAW Patrol's Biggest...
Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger

Sing Along to the Henry Danger Musical!! 🎤 | Henry Danger. Get ready to sing karaoke to your favorite songs from the Henry Danger Musical! Sing along to help Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) and Henry (Jace Norman) take down Frankini's (Frankie Grande) musical curse over Swellview. Get those vocal cords warmed up and show off your singing chops, you've got Swellview to save!
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rubble & Crew' on February 3, 2023 | First Look & Promo

NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER EXPAND WORLD OF PRESCHOOL POWERHOUSE PAW PATROL® WITH RUBBLE & CREW™ SPINOFF, PREMIERING FRIDAY, FEB. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. (ET/PT) BURBANK, Calif.–Nov. 21, 2022–Nickelodeon and Spin Master are building on the global success of the award-winning top-rated preschool series, PAW Patrol, with the launch of Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew (26 episodes) follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally next year.
Stream The Stars | Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Don't delay your mountain holiday, stream the stars on Paramount+ this festive season. Father Christmas also has a special free trial for you! Try Paramount+ UK & Ireland for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE...
Avatar: The Last Airbender Was 'Technically Canceled' In Between Seasons 2 & 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fan favorite animated series, with its popularity only increased since the last episode aired more than a decade ago. Across it's three season run, the series became renowned for its complex story with serious themes, while at the same time ensuring the show remained fun, entertaining, and exciting to watch. However, despite its popularity, something unfathomable happened behind-the-scenes: the show was technically canceled for a while between seasons 2 and 3, which would of left the series ending on a massive cliffhanger.
Nickelodeon To Reportedly Air 'Reindeer In Here' On December 16

Nickelodeon will reportedly air the brand new CBS holiday special Reindeer In Here on Friday, December 16! Reindeer in Here creator Adam Reed also hinted on the property's official Facebook page that the special would air on Nickelodeon. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by Adam...
Meet Gaming Queen Callie | Fantasy Football | Nickelodeon

Put her in coach! Meet Callie the gaming queen 👸🏾🎮 Stream the brand new Nickelodeon movie, Fantasy Football, premiering Friday, Nov. 25 exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. FANTASY FOOTBALL is a brand new family sports comedy packed with heart and hysterical hijinks. The film...
Paramount+ Reveals Official Trailer and Key Art for 'The Game' Season 2

PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR SEASON 2 OF THE ORIGINAL HIT SERIES “THE GAME”. The Sophomore Season Kicks Off on Thursday, Dec. 15, With Two All-New Episodes. “The Game” Is Produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment,. Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. Nov. 21,...

