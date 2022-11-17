Read full article on original website
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lanna D. Wallace
Lanna D. Wallace, age 72 of Crestline, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born July 21, 1950 in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. On June 8, 1968 she married Noah Wallace Jr., with whom she remembered each year their 54 years of marriage.
Clyde W. Hall
Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Mansfield kindergartener
COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom. Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his...
Berniece Hoover
Berneice L. Hoover, age 84, a resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brethren Care in Ashland surrounded by her loving family. Born August 24, 1938 in Wrigley, Kentucky to Finley and Eva (Dennis) Cooper, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. Mrs. Hoover attended Shelby City Schools and had been employed at the Coffee Shop for 11 years. On April 14, 1979 she wed Burton H. Hoover. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her God and family. She attended the Connect Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, working crossword puzzles, sitting on her front porch with her neighbors and spending time with her family.
Claude Gasparac
Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac. He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY,...
Beulah Bernice Strong
Beulah Bernice Strong, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Strong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Patricia A Traxler
Patricia A Traxler 83, formerly of Mansfield Ohio. Passed away after a short illness in St. Petersburg FL on November 18, 2022. Patty was born in Saint Paul, MN on February 19, 1939. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1957. Patty worked and lived overseas for the U. S. Government for 16 years, then retiring to St Petersburg FL in 1999.
Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes
Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.
Warren John F. Kennedy claims close encounter of the winning kind over Danville
Warren John F. Kennedy eventually plied victory away from Danville 22-21 on November 19 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Not for the faint of heart: Bloom-Carroll topples Columbus Bishop Watterson
Bloom-Carroll didn't flinch, finally repelling Columbus Bishop Watterson 33-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 18. Bloom-Carroll jumped in front of Columbus Bishop Watterson 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
Needlepoint: Gahanna Lincoln sews up New Albany in slim triumph
Gahanna Lincoln showed its poise to outlast a game New Albany squad for a 25-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gahanna Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 6-3 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
Plymouth hosts Christmas in the Village Dec. 1-3
PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love. The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all...
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism
MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
Winter gear available now at Grace Episcopal Church
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need. As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Pam was born January 10, 1954, in Mansfield, to Charles H. and Phyllis M. (Damron) Schoonover. She married the love of her life, Bill Hicks on December 15, 1973, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Together they were faithful members of Mansfield Church of God. Pam was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, and she showed Christ’s love to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking skills, especially her peanut butter fudge. She also enjoyed watching and ordering from QVC.
Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award
COLUMBUS -- Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover, a redshirt junior at Ohio State, was recently selected as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end. Stover (6-4, 255) is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards...
Halt: Maria Stein Marion Local pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Maria Stein Marion Local sent Harrod Allen East home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 55-0 decision on November 19 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-0 lead over Harrod Allen East.
GALLERY: Tiny Tim Shoppe opens for holiday season in downtown Mansfield
Photos from the Tiny Tim Shoppe, which opened Saturday morning for the holiday season at Downtown Mansfield Inc., at 128 N. Main St. The shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. It will also be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, during Christmas Time in the City.
