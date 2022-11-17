On Nov. 10, the Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in San Diego and Imperial counties, honored long term staff at its 25-Year Club Celebration. In conjunction with this, it celebrated HGH CFO Jan Adams who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year after serving HGH for more than 26 years. Seventeen other members of the 25-Year Club were acknowledge, ranging working with HGH from 26 years to 47 years of service to the organization.

