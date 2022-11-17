ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest

NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
NILAND, CA
yumadailynews.com

Child in Yuma almost taken in white van, subjects still out there

YUMA - A 10-year-old boy from Yuma was walking home in the area of 1700 block of 45th Avenue around 3:00pm. When a white van stopped next to the child trying to lure him into the van with candy and video games. The child was able to get away, and...
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal

Authorities arrested two people in Thermal after a search warrant from a narcotics investigation. The Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, served a search warrant at a home in Thermal During the search warrant, officials found a rifle, about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, and The post Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
kyma.com

More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
SOMERTON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Unknown suspects tried to lure Yuma boy into van, police say

YUMA, Ariz. - The Yuma Police Department is investigating after several people reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van with the promise of candy and video games. Police were called to an area near the 1700 block of 45th Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 17...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

The City of El Centro change hospital operation

The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars. The post The City of El Centro change hospital operation appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
eccalifornian.com

‘Club’ celebrates quarter century of service

On Nov. 10, the Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in San Diego and Imperial counties, honored long term staff at its 25-Year Club Celebration. In conjunction with this, it celebrated HGH CFO Jan Adams who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year after serving HGH for more than 26 years. Seventeen other members of the 25-Year Club were acknowledge, ranging working with HGH from 26 years to 47 years of service to the organization.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognizes local philanthropists

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognized distinguished volunteers and philanthropists during the Imperial Valley’s 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration at the Old Eucalyptus House in El Centro Tuesday, November 15. Members of the public and organization representatives attended the 2-hour celebration that started...
EL CENTRO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

El Centro, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Central Union High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on November 22, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy