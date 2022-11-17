ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Two county residents arrested for crystal meth possession

Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two county residents for crystal methamphetamine possession, according to a report by the county sheriff’s office. The report noted the warrant took officers of the drug task force to a residence on Route 26 in the town of...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ringleader in Dover hate crime gets 40 years-to-life in prison

POUGHKEEPSIE – Nicholas Gast, 35, considered to be the ringleader of a group that robbed men based on their nationality, was sentenced to prison on Friday, after being convicted by a jury in June of this year. After adding up the penalties for the 25 felony charges, Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin sentenced the habitual felon to 40 years to life in prison.
DOVER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate Ulster gas station robbery

PORT EWEN – Police are investigating the robbery of a Port Ewen gas station late Friday night. According to police radio transmissions, two people stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Citgo station at 443 Broadway and fled northbound on Route 9W in a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
PORT EWEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Boston

1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery

VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt.  The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns.     FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
Roger Marsh

New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ORANGEBURG, NY

