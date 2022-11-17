ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US plays to 1-1 draw against Wales in World Cup opener

The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward’s back to the goal. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday that left the Americans...
