Read full article on original website
Related
Fan removed from Moda Center after directing inappropriate gestures toward Utah Jazz players
Moda Center Security removed a fan for allegedly making obscene hand gestures toward at least one Utah Jazz player during their win Saturday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, a team source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. The Deseret News reported the incident via Twitter as reporter Sarah Todd said that racist...
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones.
US plays to 1-1 draw against Wales in World Cup opener
The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward’s back to the goal. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday that left the Americans...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0