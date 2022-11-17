Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched
Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move
Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night
It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon
The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Special Guest At Sunday Night's Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs star quarterback has a special guest in attendance this evening. Henry Winkler. The beloved Hollywood actor is a big fan of Mahomes. He was personally invited to attend Sunday...
Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. While Mike Thomas...
NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
NFL World Furious With Referee Decision In Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys thumped the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. But Cowboys fans - and the rest of the NFL world - were pretty furious with a referee decision late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 20-3, with less than a minute...
NFL World Is Shocked By Micah Parsons Decision
The Dallas Cowboys are thrashing the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on the Vikings all game long, but he recently had to go into the injury tent to get a knee injury checked out. Thankfully, Parsons appears to be OK. He...
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Colts Player Reportedly Hospitalized On Sunday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts are just hours away from taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of returning to .500 on the season. But at the moment there might be bigger concerns for the team. According to NFL insider James Palmer, Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor had to go to the...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
