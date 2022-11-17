Read full article on original website
LAHS Teacher Lynn Ovaska And Her Students Featured On NBC Nightly News Sunday
Los Alamos High School teacher Lynn Ovaska and her students were featured Sunday evening on NBC Nightly News in a segment called ‘Changing Lives With Letters’ which may be viewed at the following link. https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/changing-lives-with-letters-154724421696?fbclid=IwAR0kFogGnyNrwPxPRjsY_VlKaKdXAy6cNi58qujB9yHQpnJ4ymiJDLFdwcc.
Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque
Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting. UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU …. UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of...
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
Albuquerque city council proposing millions for green energy plant in city
Universal Hydrogen is looking to set up its first manufacturing plant right here in the Duke City.
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
College bound: AG Hectors Balderas to take over as Española college president
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – After being announced as a finalist for the position of president at Northern New Mexico College, New Mexico’s outgoing Attorney General has secured the job. Hector Balderas was chosen as the college’s new president in a board meeting this week. The two-term or eight year attorney general is slated to leave elected office […]
Parents Rights win at APS school board
The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
Hotel Andaluz purchased by group behind five NM Hilton properties
A fixture of the Downtown Albuquerque skyline, Hotel Andaluz was bought earlier this month from former owner Gary Goodman. The historic hotel was purchased by Legacy Hospitality, which now owns four Hilton properties in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe. “With the history of this hotel, it’s really important, I...
Albuquerque veteran’s family gifted home improvements
A local family was gifted the opportunity to update the outside of their house a little bit.
Annual Luminaria Tour returns to Albuquerque for the 57th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holiday season upon us, the ABQ RIDE Annual Luminaria Tour is back. The tour is set for Christmas Eve, and tickets for this event go on sale Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m. Luminarias date back to the 1500s and are a holiday...
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus shooting. ABQ...
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. SWAT team...
Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
