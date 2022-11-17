ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Marcus Mariota’s bounce-back performance leads Atlanta Falcons to a win over Chicago Bears

Marcus Mariota needed a strong performance after a forgettable outing in his last game. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback had a strong effort and helped the Falcons remain in the playoff hunt during a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Mariota ran for go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and then guided the team on a drive that led to the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (11/20/2022)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers welcome Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. Herbert threw for a season-low 196 yards last week. Kansas City has won 11 consecutive games in November. Kickoff for this AFC West rivalry is set for Sunday, November 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news

Many college football fans have been extremely eager for the release of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football video game, but it seems like they will need to wait longer than expected. It was previously reported that EA Sports planned to launch the video game next summer. According to Matt Browne of D1 Ticker, Read more... The post Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What TV channel is Ravens vs Panthers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Baltimore vs Carolina online (11/20/2022)

Baker Mayfield gets the start at QB for the Carolina Panthers when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 11. Mayfield was 1-4 before he went down in Week 5. Baltimore has rushed for at least 150 yards in eight consecutive games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/20/2022)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 11. Burrow has been sacked 30 times, second most in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s win in Week 1 snapped a three-game skid against the Bengals. This AFC North matchup kicks off Sunday, November 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
