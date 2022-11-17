Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO