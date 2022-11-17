Read full article on original website
Related
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for 49ers vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 11 slate of NFL games concludes with the 49ers vs. Cardinals Monday night, and you can enjoy a $1,000 risk-free bet...
Watch: Marcus Mariota runs for the go-ahead touchdown against the Chicago Bears
Marcus Mariota used his legs to propel the Atlanta Falcons into the lead against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Falcons quarterback sprinted around the right end on a read-option play for a 10-yard scoring run to complete a long drive in the third quarter. Mariota’s touchdown gave the Falcons...
Marcus Mariota’s bounce-back performance leads Atlanta Falcons to a win over Chicago Bears
Marcus Mariota needed a strong performance after a forgettable outing in his last game. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback had a strong effort and helped the Falcons remain in the playoff hunt during a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Mariota ran for go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and then guided the team on a drive that led to the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Davante Adams’ 35-yard TD in overtime lifts Raiders past Broncos 22-16
Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked...
DraftKings promo code for Sunday Night Football: $1,250 in bonuses for Chiefs vs. Chargers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. This DraftKings promo code links gives new users the opportunity...
The Oregonian
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on 49ers vs. Cardinals, plus $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. An NFC West battle is on tap for Monday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) travel to Glendale to take on...
Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (11/20/2022)
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers welcome Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. Herbert threw for a season-low 196 yards last week. Kansas City has won 11 consecutive games in November. Kickoff for this AFC West rivalry is set for Sunday, November 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Shaq Leonard hands out 200 turkeys during his annual turkey giveaway
200 turkeys will be going to 200 Families here in central Indiana, a small token to the community that means the world to Colts star Shaquille Leonard.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix game-time decision with right foot injury, did not suffer any breaks: Source
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a game-time decision with a right foot injury but did not suffer any broken bones or knee ligament injuries during last week’s loss to Washington, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Nix leads the country in completion percentage (72.9%), has thrown...
Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news
Many college football fans have been extremely eager for the release of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football video game, but it seems like they will need to wait longer than expected. It was previously reported that EA Sports planned to launch the video game next summer. According to Matt Browne of D1 Ticker, Read more... The post Sports world reacts to awful EA Sports College Football news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Oregonian
What TV channel is Ravens vs Panthers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Baltimore vs Carolina online (11/20/2022)
Baker Mayfield gets the start at QB for the Carolina Panthers when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 11. Mayfield was 1-4 before he went down in Week 5. Baltimore has rushed for at least 150 yards in eight consecutive games. This interconference matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
WATCH: Oklahoma OL Robert Congel Interview
Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Robert Congel meet the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/20/2022)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 11. Burrow has been sacked 30 times, second most in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s win in Week 1 snapped a three-game skid against the Bengals. This AFC North matchup kicks off Sunday, November 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard leaves Utah Jazz game with right calf tightness, will not return
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has left Saturday night’s game against Utah with right calf tightness and will not return. Lillard, who was having an off shooting night, exited the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter and the Blazers trailing 80-64. The Blazers trailed 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Lillard’s night ended with him sitting on 13 points having gone 2-of-14 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 12 on threes but had seven assists.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0