Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
generalaviationnews.com
Students flying high — and for free — in Albuquerque
Robert “Birdie” Garcia-Kaliel started training for his private pilot check ride when he was in sixth grade. That’s when the now 17-year-old aviator first enrolled in the Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics and Science Academy, known as the SAMS Academy, at Double Eagle II Airport (KAEG) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
KOAT 7
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
KRQE News 13
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting
KRQE News 13
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
KOAT 7
Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8
SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
KRQE News 13
High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
Albuquerque city council proposing millions for green energy plant in city
Universal Hydrogen is looking to set up its first manufacturing plant right here in the Duke City.
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Shooting at University of New Mexico campus linked to fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
NMSU AI project could improve nuclear plant safety
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop artificial intelligence for nuclear plant safety. They are working alongside North Carolina State University. On the $500,000 project, they’re looking to establish a technical basis for the development of A.I. that can be used to assess the […]
Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
