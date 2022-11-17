The last time Arizona women’s basketball lost a game in the month of November was Nov. 21, 2017. The team that beat the Wildcats that day was Long Beach State. The No. 18 Wildcats team of November 2022 is much different than the 2017-18 team that ended the year 6-24, but despite the 86-64 Arizona victory, the result of the game was in doubt for most of the first three quarters.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO