Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley sends message to college football world after USC win

Lincoln Riley had a message for the college football world after his USC Trojans picked up a huge 48-45 win over the rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Riley’s Trojans are 10-1 in his first season as their head coach. They entered the rivalry game 9-1, while UCLA entered 8-2, making this the biggest game in the rivalry since 2005. The game lived up to the hype, and USC prevailed, keeping their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball escapes Long Beach State’s upset bid

The last time Arizona women’s basketball lost a game in the month of November was Nov. 21, 2017. The team that beat the Wildcats that day was Long Beach State. The No. 18 Wildcats team of November 2022 is much different than the 2017-18 team that ended the year 6-24, but despite the 86-64 Arizona victory, the result of the game was in doubt for most of the first three quarters.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
