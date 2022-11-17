Read full article on original website
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen & later returned, sheriff says suspects identified
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were identified. Authorities said that the original post from the family about the stolen buck got over 4,500 shares.
Smokestack from 1847 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 175 years since the SS Phoenix carrying a ship full of Dutch immigrants caught fire just before reaching the city of Sheboygan. The ship eventually sank and killed 190 people on board, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks on Lake Michigan.
Sunshine and a chilly breeze Monday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We take snow out of the forecast Monday! Plan on mostly sunny skies with extra clouds across the north. West winds will be chilly from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and the high will be around 34 degrees. Daytime wind chills will hold in the 20s.
Temperatures getting warmer as we approach Thanksgiving
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, but this will allow temperatures to be a little bit warmer with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Highs will begin to moderate this upcoming week with 40s returning just before Thanksgiving....
