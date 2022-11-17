ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico

Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAHS Teacher Lynn Ovaska And Her Students Featured On NBC Nightly News Sunday

Los Alamos High School teacher Lynn Ovaska and her students were featured Sunday evening on NBC Nightly News in a segment called ‘Changing Lives With Letters’ which may be viewed at the following link. https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/changing-lives-with-letters-154724421696?fbclid=IwAR0kFogGnyNrwPxPRjsY_VlKaKdXAy6cNi58qujB9yHQpnJ4ymiJDLFdwcc.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8

SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin

Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14

Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

