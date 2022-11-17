Read full article on original website
TEA BAGGZ
3d ago
Damn, he was an anesthesiology nurse. I wonder if he was sampling the meds? Not being an -ss, but I've seen enough mystery tv shows.
Karen Mosher
3d ago
Another HERO gone..RIP!! Condolences for family and friends.
25newsnow.com
Woman identified in Peoria’s latest homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, as the victim Saturday of the city’s latest homicide. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Sheriff searches for missing person
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
25newsnow.com
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
25newsnow.com
Victim identified in fatal McLean County crash
LE ROY (25 News Now) - A Wisconsin woman is now identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Le Roy. According to State Police, the crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 near Milepost 154 in Le Roy, between Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana. In a release...
1470 WMBD
Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
25newsnow.com
Gene Neeley, WWII veteran known for work with Peoria Honor Flight, dies at 97
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A World War II veteran known for his fundraising work with the Greater Peoria Honor Flight and his involvement in the community has passed away. Gene Neeley’s death was confirmed in a post on the official Honor Flight Facebook page. The organization says the veteran was responsible for raising thousands of dollars for the group.
