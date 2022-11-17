Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
KRQE News 13
Annual Luminaria Tour returns to Albuquerque for the 57th year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holiday season upon us, the ABQ RIDE Annual Luminaria Tour is back. The tour is set for Christmas Eve, and tickets for this event go on sale Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m. Luminarias date back to the 1500s and are a holiday...
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
Albuquerque city council proposing millions for green energy plant in city
Universal Hydrogen is looking to set up its first manufacturing plant right here in the Duke City.
NMSU AI project could improve nuclear plant safety
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop artificial intelligence for nuclear plant safety. They are working alongside North Carolina State University. On the $500,000 project, they’re looking to establish a technical basis for the development of A.I. that can be used to assess the […]
KRQE News 13
ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops
ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops. ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, …. ABQ city councilor wants to crack down on loiterers, sleepers at bus stops. UNM students comment on campus homicide. UNM students comment on campus homicide. City of...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus shooting. ABQ...
KRQE News 13
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting. UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU …. UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of...
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
Shooting at University of New Mexico campus linked to fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
Nob Hill pet store scrambles to keep pets safe after window broken
"We have rats, hundreds of tarantulas, snakes, all kinds of good stuff," said Dylan Mueller. Mueller is part owner of Predator and Prey Exotics.
Friday Night Football – Week 14
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
Comments / 0