ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Spirit Stick 2022 – Week 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four schools go head-to-head in this fierce match to determine who has the most SPIRIT. The winning school will be featured on New Mexico Football Friday Night with their fully decked-out New Mexico Ford Dealers Spirit Stick. Spread the word – whoever gets the most votes receives the Spirit Stick! You have a chance to vote […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico

Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week

(STACKER) – Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU AI project could improve nuclear plant safety

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop artificial intelligence for nuclear plant safety. They are working alongside North Carolina State University. On the $500,000 project, they’re looking to establish a technical basis for the development of A.I. that can be used to assess the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan

Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus shooting. ABQ...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 postseason is winding down and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is how things are shaking out in week 14. Following their upset win over Hobbs, No. 5 ranked Volcano Vista returned to Albuquerque to host district top ranked Cleveland. During the regular season, the Storm got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy