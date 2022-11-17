Read full article on original website
Woman identified in Peoria’s latest homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, as the victim Saturday of the city’s latest homicide. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a...
Peoria County Sheriff searches for missing person
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 29-year-old Michelle Miller was reported missing on Thursday, November 17th. She is 5′01′', with blonde hair and blue eyes. Miller was last seen leaving the Peoria County Courthouse on...
Victim identified in fatal McLean County crash
LE ROY (25 News Now) - A Wisconsin woman is now identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Le Roy. According to State Police, the crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 near Milepost 154 in Le Roy, between Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana. In a release...
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Body discovered in house fire identified
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– The person found in the Peoria Heights house fire on Monday night has been identified with dental records. 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon’s cause of death has been determined to be severe smoke inhalation. The fire was in the 1100 Block of E. Lake St....
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
UPDATE: Peoria County Courthouse closed amid continued water main repairs
UPDATE: The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. In an official release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the rescheduled court hearing by both physical mail and email. As of now, the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
Peoria man receives more than 3 years in prison for possession of a firearm as a felon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Datreon Linwood, 25, of the 1400 block of West Covington Court in Peoria, was sentenced Thursday to serve 40 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Linwood is also required to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.
Downtown library closed, Portion of Downtown Peoria under boil order after water company fixes water main break
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of Downtown Peoria is under a boil order after Illinois American Water repaired a water main break that began sometime Saturday night. Impacted customers were contacted by phone about the order, which affects about 65 customers in the immediate area. The Peoria Public...
Train fair stops at ICC Sunday
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Model train enthusiasts and die-hard hobbyists were able to come together at Illinois Central College to share in their passion for the craft. The train fair had all types of train cars for sale and on display. Some of the vendors were selling original...
Police Reports: November 18, 2022
At 11:18 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the Business and Engineering Convergence Center, the suspect that had previously tore an all gender bathroom sign off the wall returned the sign by taping it back up. Bradley University Police Department contacted the suspect and told them to come into the station. When talking to the police, the suspect explained that they had read the police reports from last week and decided to return the sign. They were charged with theft and criminal damage to property.
