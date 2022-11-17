Read full article on original website
Related
Schoolboy reacts to seeing Jack Grealish’s World Cup goal celebration dedicated to him
Jack Grealish’s goal celebration after scoring for England against Iran at the World Cup in Qatar “made the year” of the young fan with cerebral palsy to whom he dedicated it.Grealish performed an arm-wiggling, ‘worm’ celebration after netting the Three Lions’s sixth goal during the stunning 6-2 opening win, tapping home following Callum Wilson’s selfless pass.It was the celebration he had promised 11-year-old Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher that he would do the next time he scored, when he met the youngster at the club’s training ground earlier this year as part of a football session run by the...
US plays to 1-1 draw against Wales in World Cup opener
The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward’s back to the goal. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday that left the Americans...
Young Spain squad makes World Cup debut against Costa Rica
A new era is about to start for Spain at the World Cup as a generation of talented young players take center stage in its quest to win a second world title
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Lionel Messi seeks history with Argentina, France seeks repeat
Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win or a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, one of the weakest teams in the tournament, would give Argentina a record-tying result.
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. In 92...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.Here’s everything you need...
UK borrowing hits £13.5bn in October as energy bill support kicked in – business live
UK borrowing rose by £4.4bn in October, less than feared, as government shielded households from soaring energy prices
‘Festival of Brexit’ visitor numbers fall short of expectations
Number of visitors to £120m Unboxed project, under investigation by spending watchdog, well below 66 million aspiration
Ukraine Producers to Receive Eurimages Prize at European Film Awards – Global Bulletin
EURO-UKRAINIAN CO-PRODUCTION SOLIDARITY The Eurimages Co-production Award, presented as part of the annual European Film Awards, will this year be awarded to all the film producers of war-torn Ukraine. Eurimages, a Council of Europe-backed film finance organization described the unusual award “as an expression of strong appreciation for the growing quality of Ukrainian production in the past years, and as a sign of ongoing support now that the infrastructure for production support within Ukraine has collapsed.” The award will be accepted by a delegation of Ukrainian producers who are Academy members at the European Film Awards ceremony on Dec. 10 in Reykjavík,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0