Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
PopSugar
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Nikes and Ripped Jeans For Engagement Photos
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens's style is in sync as their upcoming wedding approaches. After wearing several coordinating costumes for Halloween last month, the power couple chose matching outfits for their recent engagement photo shoot, lensed by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor. Both Biles and her fiancé wore classic white T-shirts, light-wash jeans with rips at the knees, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. They accessorized with silver chainlink jewelry, including diamond bracelets and necklaces. Biles's massive oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and double french manicure were front and center in several of the pictures, in addition to what appeared to be a silver "Owens" ring on her opposite hand.
PopSugar
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Have 2 Adorable Kids — Meet Their Sons
Jesse Tyler Ferguson portrayed a doting dad for 11 seasons on "Modern Family," and now that the show has wrapped, the actor is living the real deal with husband Justin Mikita. The couple tied the knot in New York City back in 2013, and nearly a decade later, they're dads to two sweet boys.
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
‘Disney Adults,’ Grown-Up Fans of Magic Kingdom, Are Rapturous Over Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
It’s not just executives, filmmakers and talent agents doing cartwheels over the news that Robert Iger has returned to The Walt Disney Co. as CEO. A formidable sect of diehard Mickey Mouse fans — known casually on the internet as “Disney Adults” — have been sharing emotional messages of abject joy over the firing of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Iger. It’s rare to see consumers wade into the high-flying world of corporate intrigue, which is what makes this kind of response all the more delicious. “He’s out! He’s gone,” screamed YouTuber Diane Banks of Chapek in...
Comments / 0