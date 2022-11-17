It’s not just executives, filmmakers and talent agents doing cartwheels over the news that Robert Iger has returned to The Walt Disney Co. as CEO. A formidable sect of diehard Mickey Mouse fans — known casually on the internet as “Disney Adults” — have been sharing emotional messages of abject joy over the firing of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Iger. It’s rare to see consumers wade into the high-flying world of corporate intrigue, which is what makes this kind of response all the more delicious. “He’s out! He’s gone,” screamed YouTuber Diane Banks of Chapek in...

12 MINUTES AGO