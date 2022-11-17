Read full article on original website
Russia Confident Ukraine Lacks Strength to Retake Crimea: Senator
Boosted by a string of remarkable victories against the Russians, Ukrainian hopes have been raised that they could retake the contested region of Crimea.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Russian Politician Says Strikes on Ukraine Are Fueled by 'Holy Hatred'
Commentators on Russian state television also questioned why Ukrainians had not revolted against President Zelensky.
Russian Conscripts Have 'No Clue What to Do' in Ukraine: Soldier's Wife
"He had no idea how terrible it would be there," said one spouse, claiming federal TV says, " everything is perfect."
Is Zelensky Trying America's Patience?
The Ukrainian president's explanation for a missile explosion in Poland clashed with the one given by Joe Biden.
Putin's Covert Conscription Will Flood 'Overburdened' Russian Forces: ISW
The U.S. think tank said the Kremlin is preparing for a second draft of troops to fight in Ukraine.
Russian TV Host Slammed by Pundit: 'It's Criminal To Bomb Peaceful Cities'
The episode is a rare example of disagreement among some of the Kremlin's strongest supporters.
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Putin Should Not Be Allowed Negotiations, Time: Retired General
Retired General Ben Hodges took to Twitter to say people should get used to Ukraine winning this war on the battlefield.
Who Will Win 2022 FIFA World Cup? Brazil Favored by Mathematical Model
Brazil will win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, beating Belgium in the final—but the USMNT are going to crash and burn, according to a top mathematical model.
Ukraine Mayor Held Captive By Russians Describes 'Constant' Mental Torture
During his captivity, Ivan Fedorov said he could hear the screams of other prisoners as Russian captors broke their limbs.
Iran Soccer Team Could Face Arrest for Silence During National Anthem
"The Iranian regime has clearly demonstrated its determination and ruthlessness in seeking to quell that unrest," a human rights expert told Newsweek.
How Sending Aid to Ukraine is Saving the U.S. Billions of Dollars
British economist Timothy Ash told Newsweek that America sending aid to the war in Ukraine is "an incredibly cost-effective investment. "
Russia Banned From Munich Security Conference, Won't Be Given 'Platform'
"We will not give them a platform for their propaganda," said Christoph Heusgen, conference chairman.
Ukraine's Energy Blackouts Will Most Likely Last Through March: Utility
Russia has continued to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure, posing another obstacle for the war-torn country as frigid winter weather approaches.
Iran's Supreme Leader Targets 'Scatterbrain' Joe Biden on His 80th Birthday
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that "the US does whatever they can to harm Iran, but they can't do anything at all."
Putin Ally Calls Negotiation Talks a Ruse By Russia to Buy Time to Attack
"I understand that it's strategically important for us to drag out this situation," the politician said of the negotiations with Ukraine.
Iran Considered Carrying Out Terror Attack at World Cup: IDF Intel Chief
Major General Aharon Haliva reportedly said that the "only thing" stopping Iran from an act of terror was concern over how host country Qatar might respond.
Why is China a Permanent Member of the U.N. Security Council?
The People's Republic of China has been a U.N. member state for just over half a century.
Beijing shuts parks and museums as China’s Covid cases rise
Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday, and more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for Covid-19, as China fights a fresh nationwide spike in cases that has deepened concerns about its economy. China reported 28,127 new local cases nationally for Monday, nearing its daily infection peak in April, with cases...
