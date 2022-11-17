NFL moves Sunday's Bills-Browns game to Detroit

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - For the second time in eight years, the Buffalo Bills will be forced to move one of their home games due to inclement weather in Western New York.

With forecasts calling excessive snowfall rates starting late Thursday night through Saturday and possibly into Sunday, the Bills announced on Thursday their scheduled Sunday afternoon contest against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The game will still take place on Sunday with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills announced the decisions was made to move the game, "Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York."

According to the National Weather Service, heavy lake effect snow is expected with total accumulations in the range of 2-4 feet in the most persistent lake snow bands. In some areas of the region, potentially in Orchard Park, snowfall rates could exceed three inches per-hour, creating the potential for 3-5 feet of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday night, while wind gusts could reach as high as 35 miles-per-hour, producing patchy blowing snow.

The team also says the decision was done in consultation with the Bills and local and state authorities, as the region prepares for the most significant snow event since the 2014 "Snowvember" storm that dumped up to seven feet of snow in some portions of the region.

During that 2014 NFL season, the Bills were forced to move a game scheduled against the New York Jets to Ford Field in Detroit. Buffalo went on to win that game, 38-3, as it was played on a Monday night.

An email went out to season ticket holders and refunds will be processed for all tickets for Sunday's game. Any fans wishing to purchase tickets for the game in Detroit will be able to do so beginning Friday as a completely separate transaction.

The Bills are set to also play in Detroit next Thursday for an originally scheduled Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST.