ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD gives safety tips for Black Friday

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jAOb_0jEqWW6O00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) gave some safety tips for Black Friday.

Shopping tips:

  • When in a busy shopping facility, be aware of your surroundings.
  • Incidents can involve someone diverting your attention, while a second person grabs your wallet or purse.
    • Zip up purses, don’t leave them on the top of the cart if you have to walk away.
    • You can have one person watching your stuff while you are looking away from the cart.
  • If you must leave your bags inside the vehicle, lock the vehicle up and hide the bags from plain view.
  • Be mindful of shorter daylight hours. Park in well-lit areas, even if it is still daylight when you arrive.
  • Have your keys out ahead of time when walking out to your vehicle and be aware of your surroundings.
LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Package deliveries:

  • If you have cameras, review the cameras, try to set up a time of arrival for your package if possible or leave a towel/blanket/bucket outside so the deliver person can cover up the item.
  • Ask a friend or neighbor to pick up your package if you will be away for several hours.
  • Hide/break down boxes that contain expensive items. Don’t advertise what you have inside!
Shopping experts predict what’s in store for Black Friday 2022

Traffic tips:

  • Be patient! This time of year brings a lot of traffic congestion around the major shopping areas. Slow down, give yourself extra time to prepare to make sudden stops, and leave yourself a bigger gap between cars.
  • Please do not block intersections! Don’t try to beat the light. If you can’t make it through the intersection before the next cycle, then wait. It is illegal to block traffic.

Gray advises that even in cold weather, offenders are on the prowl. She says people should lock their vehicle and take their valuables inside, including firearms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the ‘9PM Routine’, and how can I participate?

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — People scrolling through social media recently may have recently noticed the emergence of a trend by the name of “9PM Routine’. Law enforcement agencies around the country, including right here in the Tri-State, have been hopping on the bandwagon to promote this campaign. The whole purpose of it is to remind […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

West Mill Road shooting involving child ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man has passed away after being struck by an SUV on Highway 41 Saturday morning. We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Empty home catches fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Few details revealed after southside shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heartfelt letter written to Evansville firefighters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department received a pleasant surprise Friday afternoon after putting out a house fire on Monroe Avenue. Firefighters say a very nice lady approached them and handed over a handwritten note. It reads: “Dear firefighters, I watched from the street as you all raced to the fire. I just […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sunburst Boulevard shooting suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy