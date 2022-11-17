ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Toledo football flipping the page on painful loss to BGSU

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dlzX_0jEqVhpI00

It’s fair to expect an air of melancholy to permeate through the Larimer Athletic Complex.

All season, Toledo showed up to the Glass Bowl and ticked off win after win after win. Then came the final home game of the season, the 87th playing of the Battle of I-75.

As a two-touchdown favorite, the first 20 minutes played out in horrific fashion for the Rockets, as Bowling Green jumped out to a 21-0 lead. But UT gathered itself and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, only to allow a touchdown with nine seconds left.

The heartbreak will linger.

“Our challenge is to stay in the now,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “We can’t dwell on the past. We’re in a situation where we cannot put time and energy into what the future looks like. We have to be ready to rock ‘n roll and be ready to play Western Michigan. We don’t have any other choice. That’s what the focus has to be.”

The regrouping begins with an eye toward Kalamazoo, where Toledo has a Black Friday date with Western Michigan. With their place in the Mid-American Conference championship game secured, a loss won’t be crippling for the Rockets. But they also aren’t keen on limping into the biggest game of the season.

Confidence is a driving force in sports, and losing consecutive games isn’t going to inspire optimism, no matter the stakes. Toledo is better than BGSU and Western, so it’s fair to wonder if doubt will creep into the minds of players.

Senior linebacker Dyontae Johnson, arguably the best leader in UT’s locker room, isn’t going to wallow in defeat. But it doesn’t mean Tuesday’s loss is absent of pain. Now he’s tasked with getting the Rockets into a hungry, determined mindset.

NEXT UP

Opponent: Western Michigan (4-7).

When: Friday, Nov. 25.

Where: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Last year: Toledo won, 34-15.

“It’s hard, especially being our last home game,” Johnson said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow. But we have bigger goals that we have to lock in on and flip the page.”

UT would prefer not to face adversity multiple times. Perhaps that isn’t realistic. Regardless, the team has responded well this season. Winning streaks followed last-minute losses at San Diego State and Buffalo. And one cannot ignore the overall results.

Fans point to four losses, which is understood. Life in the MAC is different, though. The College Football Playoff is a virtual impossibility. Even a New Year’s Six berth is hard to attain unless a MAC team is undefeated. That wasn’t going to happen for the Rockets this year with Ohio State on the schedule.

The No. 1 objective is to win the MAC championship. It doesn’t feel any less sweet for the coaches and players if they’re 12-1, 9-4, or 8-5. (Beating BG might be No. 2.)

But first comes Western Michigan and another opportunity to start a winning streak. Toledo is guaranteed three more playing opportunities this season, which could springboard it to a 2023 season that will come with the usual high expectations, especially after winning the MAC West and the expected return of nearly the entire offense.

How does a team get over a brutal loss to its rival? By banding together, treating practice like the Super Bowl, and taking the frustration out on the next opponent.

“We can’t be sitting around worrying about a MAC championship,” Candle said. “No one is going to sit here and hand us a ring. We gotta go win football games.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

How Ohio State’s offense works and how Michigan can stop it

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day thought a lot during the offseason about the dual offensive identities his team must carry. The Buckeyes built an offense to match up with the athletic, twitchy defenses of the Southeastern Conference. That is how national championships are won — repelling NFL-bound edge rushers, diagnosing well-disguised coverages in real time and throwing into tight windows against long, speedy defensive backs.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep basketball roundup Nov. 18

Bucyrus (1-0): Shots 20-67; 3-pt. shots 3-32 (Brook Dennison 2, Madalyn Kimmel); Free throws 9-24; Rebounds 35 (Adacyn Rister 12); Turnovers 10. Scoring: Maddie Kimmel 5 2 13, Kendra Blizzard 1 0 2, Brook Dennison 9 3 23, Adacyn Rister 0 0 0, Addison Kemery 4 4 12, Marissa Middleton 1 0 2.
BUCYRUS, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy