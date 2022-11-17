Toledo football flipping the page on painful loss to BGSU

It’s fair to expect an air of melancholy to permeate through the Larimer Athletic Complex.

All season, Toledo showed up to the Glass Bowl and ticked off win after win after win. Then came the final home game of the season, the 87th playing of the Battle of I-75.

As a two-touchdown favorite, the first 20 minutes played out in horrific fashion for the Rockets, as Bowling Green jumped out to a 21-0 lead. But UT gathered itself and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, only to allow a touchdown with nine seconds left.

The heartbreak will linger.

“Our challenge is to stay in the now,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “We can’t dwell on the past. We’re in a situation where we cannot put time and energy into what the future looks like. We have to be ready to rock ‘n roll and be ready to play Western Michigan. We don’t have any other choice. That’s what the focus has to be.”

The regrouping begins with an eye toward Kalamazoo, where Toledo has a Black Friday date with Western Michigan. With their place in the Mid-American Conference championship game secured, a loss won’t be crippling for the Rockets. But they also aren’t keen on limping into the biggest game of the season.

Confidence is a driving force in sports, and losing consecutive games isn’t going to inspire optimism, no matter the stakes. Toledo is better than BGSU and Western, so it’s fair to wonder if doubt will creep into the minds of players.

Senior linebacker Dyontae Johnson, arguably the best leader in UT’s locker room, isn’t going to wallow in defeat. But it doesn’t mean Tuesday’s loss is absent of pain. Now he’s tasked with getting the Rockets into a hungry, determined mindset.

Western Michigan (4-7).Friday, Nov. 25.Kalamazoo, Mich.Toledo won, 34-15.

“It’s hard, especially being our last home game,” Johnson said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow. But we have bigger goals that we have to lock in on and flip the page.”

UT would prefer not to face adversity multiple times. Perhaps that isn’t realistic. Regardless, the team has responded well this season. Winning streaks followed last-minute losses at San Diego State and Buffalo. And one cannot ignore the overall results.

Fans point to four losses, which is understood. Life in the MAC is different, though. The College Football Playoff is a virtual impossibility. Even a New Year’s Six berth is hard to attain unless a MAC team is undefeated. That wasn’t going to happen for the Rockets this year with Ohio State on the schedule.

The No. 1 objective is to win the MAC championship. It doesn’t feel any less sweet for the coaches and players if they’re 12-1, 9-4, or 8-5. (Beating BG might be No. 2.)

But first comes Western Michigan and another opportunity to start a winning streak. Toledo is guaranteed three more playing opportunities this season, which could springboard it to a 2023 season that will come with the usual high expectations, especially after winning the MAC West and the expected return of nearly the entire offense.

How does a team get over a brutal loss to its rival? By banding together, treating practice like the Super Bowl, and taking the frustration out on the next opponent.

“We can’t be sitting around worrying about a MAC championship,” Candle said. “No one is going to sit here and hand us a ring. We gotta go win football games.”