ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting. Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east …. Tell Me More: The man behind the signs...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting ‘an attack’ on community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday’s shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado is drawing a response from an organization supporting the same community in Columbus. Stonewall Columbus is a local organization focused on the empowerment and wellness of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Its executive director, Densil Porteous, said he didn’t even know how to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York

Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York. Ms. Jenkins' 5th grade class at Watkins Intermediate School recites the Daily Pledge of Allegiance. Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus …. A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Handwritten Christmas cards going out to half of Ohio prison inmates

A local non-profit movement continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Ohio’s prison inmate population each year by sending them personalized, handwritten Christmas cards that encourage them to "Continue the Story." Over the past several years, Central Ohio’s “Continue the Story" movement has personally reached more...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Body camera and security footage released in Ross …. Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V7oLu8. Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community. Artist creates...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy