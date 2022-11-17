Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
NBC4 Columbus
$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, lands man prison time
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting ‘an attack’ on community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday’s shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado is drawing a response from an organization supporting the same community in Columbus. Stonewall Columbus is a local organization focused on the empowerment and wellness of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Its executive director, Densil Porteous, said he didn’t even know how to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Historic snowstorm covers parts of western New York
Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory
Kevin Sobnosky's mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created.
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Youth crisis center Huckleberry House finishes renovations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations. Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional […]
columbusfreepress.com
Handwritten Christmas cards going out to half of Ohio prison inmates
A local non-profit movement continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Ohio’s prison inmate population each year by sending them personalized, handwritten Christmas cards that encourage them to "Continue the Story." Over the past several years, Central Ohio’s “Continue the Story" movement has personally reached more...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
Lady, Columbus Zoo’s ‘sweet and reserved’ bonobo, euthanized at 40 years old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the four original bonobos of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s bonobo program died this month. Lady, a 40-year-old bonobo, was humanely euthanized this month after her health worsened, the Columbus Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Monday. Born in the wild in 1982, Lady came to the zoo […]
Family offers $5,000 reward for help in finding missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly five years ago is asking the public for help. Joseph P. Perri, of Columbus, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2017 at a house on Midland Avenue where he was staying with friends, according to a news […]
Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Red Cross, OhioHealth, and Guardian News holding emergency blood drive for shot deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In partnership with Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth, the American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in honor of Sergeant Eric Kocheran. The Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
Red Cross to host blood drives in honor of Ross County deputy injured in shootout
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The American Red Cross will hold two blood drives this week to honor a Ross County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran suffered a serious gunshot wound to the chest during a shootout with a suspect on Thursday, the South Central Ohio Chapter […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting
