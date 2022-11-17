Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
November Swim Guide results are in
Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections November 6-12, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. El Mariachi Mexican & Grill, 458 Pamlico St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 94.5. November 8. Food Lion Meat Market, 1318 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 98. Hardee’s, 3514 U.S. 17 S, Chocowinity,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Carolyn L. Cox
Mrs. Carolyn L. Cox, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church in Blounts Creek. A private committal will be held at Pamlico Memorial Gardens in Washington. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: November 6-12, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Benjamin W. Marsh Jr to Hosey Ice LLC, Lot 4 Block 1 Pamlico Village, Long Acre Township. Mark Brooke to Luke Conway, property on Main & Lee St., Belhaven. Sherry Cavanaugh to Luke Conway, property on Main...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Not every location offers unleaded 88 and not every vehicle can use...
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BELHAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT: Oct.29-Nov.4, 2022
October 29-30 No incidents reported. Assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor at California Street.
wcti12.com
ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
