Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
St. David’s Foundation scholarship now open for Texas students pursuing health care careers
The Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest heath care scholarship in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David’s Foundation is accepting applications for the Neal Kocurek Scholarship—the largest health care scholarship program in Texas. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from schools in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays,...
Principal fills in as crossing guard while City of Austin looks to fill supervisor position
At Small Middle School in Southeast Austin, it's Mr. Nelson to the rescue.
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
San Marcos movie theater demolished, turning into apartments
Twelve acres of land in San Marcos is transforming from a movie theater to a multi-family apartment complex.
National Merit semifinalists, Commended Scholars recognized by Comal ISD
Fourteen students from Comal ISD were named National Merit Commended Scholars this year. They were recognized for their honor during the Comal ISD board of trustees meeting Nov. 17. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Comal ISD board of trustees recognized 16 student scholars from across the district during its regular meeting...
Pflugerville ISD outlines next steps regarding former Bohls Middle School teacher who made racist comments
An announcement from the PfISD board of trustees sent out Nov. 18 outline's the district's stance and next steps regarding the recent incident at Bohls Middle School. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Following the release of a video on social media in which a teacher at Pflugerville ISD's Bohls Middle School made...
13 places to dine in and order takeout from in Austin this Thanksgiving
TLC is offering Thanksgiving to-go packs and dine-in service on Nov. 24. (Courtesy TLC) Calling all Austinites who are not in the mood to cook this holiday season: Here are six Thanksgiving meal packages to preorder now and eight restaurants to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving preorder packages. 1....
More than 700 students experiencing homelessness in Round Rock ISD
There are hundreds of students in Round Rock ISD who are experiencing homelessness, and the district said those numbers are the highest they have ever been.
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
Williamson County animal shelter at ‘unsustainable’ capacity
The shelter said it accepted double digits of animals in six of the last seven days. The shelter is having "an extremely critical space crisis for their dogs," the shelter said in a release.
The Learning Experience now open and enrolling children 6 weeks-5 years
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in the Austin area owned by Austinites Anand Chhitubhai and Snehal Bhakta, opened a new location at 1101 Louis Henna Blvd., Round Rock, on Nov. 14. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in...
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard
Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
City shares winter weather preparedness tips for Austinites
Austin officials shared advice for cold weather preparations ahead of the winter season. (Community Impact staff) Ahead of the holiday season and with chillier weather arriving in Central Texas, the city of Austin is recommending residents ready themselves for potential winter conditions arriving over the coming months. The city's own...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
