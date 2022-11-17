ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents

AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard

Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
HUTTO, TX
philadelphiaobserver.com

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

City shares winter weather preparedness tips for Austinites

Austin officials shared advice for cold weather preparations ahead of the winter season. (Community Impact staff) Ahead of the holiday season and with chillier weather arriving in Central Texas, the city of Austin is recommending residents ready themselves for potential winter conditions arriving over the coming months. The city's own...
AUSTIN, TX
