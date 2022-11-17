ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

November Swim Guide results are in

Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections November 6-12, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. El Mariachi Mexican & Grill, 458 Pamlico St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 94.5. November 8. Food Lion Meat Market, 1318 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 98. Hardee’s, 3514 U.S. 17 S, Chocowinity,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

More in store for Holiday Homes Tour

It’s that time of year again to enjoy one of Washington’s most anticipated winter events. More than just an open house, the annual Holiday Homes Tour takes you inside some of Washington’s loveliest homes and, for the first time, local Washington businesses. These houses and business store fronts will be aglow in holiday splendor.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: November 6-12, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Benjamin W. Marsh Jr to Hosey Ice LLC, Lot 4 Block 1 Pamlico Village, Long Acre Township. Mark Brooke to Luke Conway, property on Main & Lee St., Belhaven. Sherry Cavanaugh to Luke Conway, property on Main...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Retired officer living his saltwater dream

It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department focused on bridging gap with community

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Kinston Police Department is working on ways to build stronger relationships in the community. The department launched Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding or CLEAR.. for short. It’s a way to get out and gather more feedback from the community. The main goal for...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
GRIFTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking fishing vessel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two people who jumped from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Thursday approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze,...
ENGELHARD, NC

