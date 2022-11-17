Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
November Swim Guide results are in
Last month, Sound Rivers expanded its water-quality testing to year-round, and the November results have come in. “Everything passed on the Neuse this latest round of testing,” said Jill Howell, Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper. “It was the Tar-Pamlico that had a few sites fail.”. Port Terminal in...
wcti12.com
ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections November 6-12, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. El Mariachi Mexican & Grill, 458 Pamlico St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 94.5. November 8. Food Lion Meat Market, 1318 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 98. Hardee’s, 3514 U.S. 17 S, Chocowinity,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
More in store for Holiday Homes Tour
It’s that time of year again to enjoy one of Washington’s most anticipated winter events. More than just an open house, the annual Holiday Homes Tour takes you inside some of Washington’s loveliest homes and, for the first time, local Washington businesses. These houses and business store fronts will be aglow in holiday splendor.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: November 6-12, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 6-12, 2022. Benjamin W. Marsh Jr to Hosey Ice LLC, Lot 4 Block 1 Pamlico Village, Long Acre Township. Mark Brooke to Luke Conway, property on Main & Lee St., Belhaven. Sherry Cavanaugh to Luke Conway, property on Main...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
ourdavie.com
Retired officer living his saltwater dream
It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department focused on bridging gap with community
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Kinston Police Department is working on ways to build stronger relationships in the community. The department launched Cops Listening, Engaging, and Responding or CLEAR.. for short. It’s a way to get out and gather more feedback from the community. The main goal for...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NC’s MrBeast is the world’s most popular YouTuber. He’s sharing his techniques at ECU.
He’s buried himself alive, ridden a Ferris wheel for 1,000 laps and built a working car out of Legos. Now he’s offering tips in an online class.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
WITN
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
thewashingtondailynews.com
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking fishing vessel
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two people who jumped from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Thursday approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze,...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
