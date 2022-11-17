ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Message Following the Tragic Weekend Event in Colorado

We all deserve to be who we are and to feel safe in our identities. The incident that occurred this weekend targeting the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a jarring reminder of the intersection between bigotry and violence; and the vulnerability of our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and colleagues in the ongoing struggle to upend transphobia, heteronormativity, and homophobia.
