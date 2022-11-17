Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Fugro Wins Survey Deal at U.S. Offshore Wind Project
Community Offshore Wind, a U.S. joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, has awarded Fugro an offshore survey contract to support site appraisal and concept design activities in the New York Bight. The joint venture was last year succesful in a joint bid in the New York Bight offshore...
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 49 th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows. The physical fair will run from 9-12 January 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 9 until 19 January, helping global traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. Under this year’s theme of “Play To Bond ∙ Family and Beyond”, the fair will showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005546/en/ HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Maritime Videos Eric Haun
Joe Hudspeth discusses BAE Systems’ role in the maritime industry’s adoption of cleaner-burning hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Posted to Maritime Reporter ( by Eric Haun ) on April 17, 2018. Time-lapse video shows the world's largest LEGO ship construction. Posted to Maritime Reporter ( by Eric...
marinelink.com
Delfin Gets More Time to Build U.S. Gulf of Mexico LNG Export Plant
U.S. energy regulators on Friday extended until September 2023 the amount of time liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Delfin LNG has to put the onshore part of its proposed Gulf of Mexico floating export project off Louisiana into service. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in its order...
marinelink.com
Large Vessels Require Extra Tug in Port of Rotterdam
Large vessels are required to have extra tug assistance due to tunnel construction work in the Scheur, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said. From November 12, seagoing vessels exceeding 140 meters long have requires a tugboat on the Scheur between Maassluis and Rozenburg during a three-hour window of strong tides.
marinelink.com
Qatar Pens 27-year Deal with China as LNG Competition Heats Up
QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast...
marinelink.com
Japan's MOL, JERA to Study Transportation of Ammonia Fuel
Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JERA, the country's biggest power generator, to study transporting ammonia for using it as a fuel. The study will include looking at ammonia shipments to JERA's Hekinan power station in the Aichi...
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
marinelink.com
With HybriGen, BAE Systems Helps the Maritime Industry to Decarbonize
As the maritime industry continues along its emissions reduction journey, one company helping to lead the way is BAE Systems, a firm that’s been involved with electric and hybrid propulsion for over 25 years. “We’re all about helping maritime operators get to zero emissions, and it doesn’t matter if...
marinelink.com
Chinese Exports to North Korea Surge in October
China’s exports to North Korea surged in 46.3% October from a month earlier, with foodstuffs including rice and sugar among the main items, though it shipped less COVID-related items except for rubber gloves, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday. Totaling $132.43 million in October, China’s exports to North Korea...
marinelink.com
New Firefighting Vessel Delivered in Poland
A new fireboat built by the Remontowa Shipbuilding SA shipyard in Gdańsk for Poland's Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority SA has been delivered in Szczecin. The new firefighting vessel Firefighter-28 left the Remontowa Shipbuilding SA shipyard in Gdańsk on November 13 and arrived at the port of Świnoujście the next day in the evening. On November 18, the delivery and acceptance protocol was signed, which means that the ship formally belongs to the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority SA. A ceremony for the christening and raising of the flag is scheduled for December 6.
Comments / 0