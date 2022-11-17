HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 49 th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows. The physical fair will run from 9-12 January 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 9 until 19 January, helping global traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. Under this year’s theme of “Play To Bond ∙ Family and Beyond”, the fair will showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005546/en/ HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

17 MINUTES AGO