WAND TV
Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur to host Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tickets are now on sale for this year's Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala. The gala will be held on December 2, 2022, starting at 6 o'clock at the Country Club of Decatur and will feature live music, dinner, and an auction. All proceeds...
WAND TV
Thanksgiving at the Good Samaritan Inn
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The doors will be open at the Inn on Thanksgiving. The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is providing free hot meals to those in need and anyone who simply desires a meal. “We’re open 365, every holiday, every snow storm and we’re going to be...
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
WAND TV
Mt. Zion diner offers free Thanksgiving meal
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - At the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mt. Zion, family is everything. It’s even in the name. “It’s Four Star*Family*Restaurant for a reason. We don’t meet strangers here, everyone is family. You come in and we’re treating you the same as the last time you were here,” said server Amanda Turnbo.
WAND TV
Weather warm-up this week across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy warmer temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving. After a very breezy and cold weekend, the coldest of the fall season, a warm-up started Sunday. Decatur woke up to a low of 13° Sunday, but it warmed into the upper-30s. Today, high temperatures will...
wmay.com
Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered
With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
WAND TV
Soldier from Springfield surprising his family by coming home early for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Staff Sergeant Collin Brennan surprised his wife and three daughters after being deployed for almost a year. Julie Brennan and her three daughter just finished watching a movie at the theater when they got the surprise of a lifetime. Brennan has been taking care of their...
WAND TV
8 people rescued from balcony of burning apartment building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday. Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m. While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on...
agupdate.com
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
WCIA
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
walls102.com
Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
WAND TV
Macon jail no longer accepting physical mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1. The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
