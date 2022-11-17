ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Thanksgiving at the Good Samaritan Inn

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The doors will be open at the Inn on Thanksgiving. The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is providing free hot meals to those in need and anyone who simply desires a meal. “We’re open 365, every holiday, every snow storm and we’re going to be...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Mt. Zion diner offers free Thanksgiving meal

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - At the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mt. Zion, family is everything. It’s even in the name. “It’s Four Star*Family*Restaurant for a reason. We don’t meet strangers here, everyone is family. You come in and we’re treating you the same as the last time you were here,” said server Amanda Turnbo.
MOUNT ZION, IL
WAND TV

Weather warm-up this week across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy warmer temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving. After a very breezy and cold weekend, the coldest of the fall season, a warm-up started Sunday. Decatur woke up to a low of 13° Sunday, but it warmed into the upper-30s. Today, high temperatures will...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered

With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
agupdate.com

Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer

Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
MAHOMET, IL
walls102.com

Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-55 open again after crash

Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
SALEM, IL
WAND TV

Macon jail no longer accepting physical mail

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail starting December 1. The changes are being made to protect the inmates and officers from being exposed to dangerous chemicals and drugs. The jail claims that there have been attempts to send these kinds of materials through the mail in the past.
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy