News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
klkntv.com
Good Samaritans helped hold suspect after attempted kidnapping, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of good Samaritans helped keep an Oklahoma man from leaving a downtown Lincoln parking garage on Saturday after he tried to kidnap a woman, police say. Around 2:20 a.m., a 20-year-old woman ran from a parking garage looking for help after she says...
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
etxview.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
klin.com
LSO Deputies To Conduct Safety Checkpoint On Highway 6
You will likely see additional Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on the roads this week as part of the the ‘Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time’ enforcement campaign to promote awareness and increase the use of seatbelts and child restraint systems. Sheriff Terry Wagner says it will begin...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Mother and son arrested for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said they have arrested a mother-son duo for drug-related crimes. The Lincoln Police Department said that on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Swat Team served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and U St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
kfornow.com
Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly...
News Channel Nebraska
Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation
FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three men have been arrested on gun-charges that are connected to an Omaha homicide from last week that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, and 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis. Officers said Davis was charged with gun...
iheart.com
Douglas County woman reported missing
(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person. The Sheriff's Office says 43 year old Cari Allen was last seen around 11:00 Saturday night. She is described as a white female, 5’8” 130 lbs, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigator say anyone with information on Cari’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop
At 1:26 Thursday afternoon, Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Nye Avenue. As a result of the stop, Troy E. Brumbaugh, 39, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, no proof of insurance and expired registration.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
