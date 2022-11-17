Read full article on original website
Rain returns on Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll stay dry the next couple of days, but rain will be back as we begin the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Thursday. A slow moving area of low pressure across the southern plains will keep wet weather in the forecast for several days. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm a little getting back into the 60s for highs.
Tracking some showers this week and on Thanksgiving; also seeing a warmup
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another chilly day in the ArkLaTex, but the sunshine helped quite a bit to make it not feel miserable out there. We will see clouds begin to increase more going into the later evening hours and a stray shower is possible late this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 30s for the most part, cloud cover will not allow for much efficient cooling.
Cool weekend with a big warm up next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is going to be a cooler day today and a bit gloomy at times. Highs today will struggle to reach the low-50s and there is a chance for a stray shower or two. The cloudy skies will continue through into the late afternoon with some decreasing clouds going into the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again.
Tracking up and down shower chances heading into Thanksgiving Weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The final weekend we have before Thanksgiving to get things prepared and ready to go for the big holiday weekend ahead! It is cool out there with a whole lot of cloud cover, struggling temperatures only reached the 40s this afternoon. Tonight, we will see cloud cover dissipate with lows dropping to near freezing again.
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how...
Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200+ people for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to feed at least 1,200 people this Thanksgiving. The organization is asking for donations of ingredients or premade side dishes in order to make this meal successful. Organizers are asking for mac n’ cheese, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and rolls. Meals will be given out on a first come, first-served basis.
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze
Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
Shreveport tree farmer says there are lots of trees available just be ready to pay more
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Anyone who plans to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season can expect more trees to choose from but the tree of your choice will come with a higher price tag, according to the operator of a Shreveport Christmas tree farm. When it comes down...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
Every Warrior holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of active-duty personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many of us are preparing to get together and celebrate. On the other hand, many active-duty military members are preparing to celebrate *away from family.”. KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes was there Sunday night when Every Warrior Network hosted...
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
Missing Greenwood juvenile located
GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
SFD battles flames at commercial warehouse with multiple chemicals
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department ( SFD) battles flames at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, a business containing multiple chemicals. On Nov. 19, at the 2000 block of Cedar Street around 11:47 p.m., SFD was called to a commercial building on fire. When they arrived they discovered Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC., a 25,000-square-foot building fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public.
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of …. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. Carstensen challenges city council election. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be...
