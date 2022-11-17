ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Black Voice News

To Address Rising Hate, Focus More on Prevention and Crimes It Triggers

When hip hop icon and fashion designer Kanye West wore a black, long-sleeved shirt with “WHITE LIVES MATTER” emblazoned on the backside in white block letters at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, it started a national conversation on racism that intensified four days later when West broadcast on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a since deleted tweet.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

Covered California Enrollment Launched – Healthcare Help Available for All Californians

California’s health insurance marketplace, known as the Covered California Health Exchange, launched its 10th open enrollment period on Nov.1. Covered California is the government agency that offers subsidized Obamacare plans for Californians. Those who qualify receive financial assistance on a sliding scale for their health coverage in compliance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

It’s Midterm Election Day and Black Voice News Will Give You Live Updates

From the California governor’s race to the contest to lead the City of San Bernardino and several ballot propositions, the Inland Empire has a lot riding on the 2022 Midterm Elections. And we are here to bring you all the events as they unfold. The Black Voice News has its reporters on the ground talking to voters and election officials to bring you the latest happenings as they occur on our websites, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Black Voice News

Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region as Election Day Draws to a Close

Story by Breanna Reeves and Photos by Aryana Noroozi. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the several cities across San Bernardino County as heavy rains and winds pick up on Election Day. Many voters have opted to drop their ballots off at local ballot boxes across the county. Bethel AME Church in Fontana, CA is open for in-person voting and for voters to drop off their ballots.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot

It’s that time again — election season, where citizens are called to perform their civic duty by voting in the midterm election that will impact local and state-wide offices and laws. This midterm election brings ballot measures that will determine changes to state constitutional language regarding abortion, kidney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌California‌ ‌Black‌ ‌Media‌. Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor.
Black Voice News

The Right to Parent Our Children

In 2011, Bobbie Butts lost custody of her children after receiving an indictment for arrest and placed in custody. “I didn’t think I could ever get them back. So, I just wanted to do everything I could to get them back and try to make sure that the visitations were meaningful [and] purposeful for my children,” Butts shared.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Black Voice News

How Political Corruption Poured into West Valley Water District

Recently unsealed federal plea agreements reveal the ratepayers of West Valley Water District (WVWD) had unknowingly become embroiled in a corrupt “quid pro quo” plot that originated in the City of Baldwin Park, where then Council Member Ricardo Pacheco agreed to assist WVWD President Dr. Michael Taylor with his campaign for the water board and Pacheco securing the job as assistant general manager at the water district.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Black Voice News

Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Black Voice News

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

