To Address Rising Hate, Focus More on Prevention and Crimes It Triggers
Covered California Enrollment Launched – Healthcare Help Available for All Californians
Pres. Obama Endorses Rep. Bass to be LA’s Next Mayor
It’s Midterm Election Day and Black Voice News Will Give You Live Updates
Latino Civic Leaders Issue Open Letter Demanding Resignation of L.A. City Councilmembers de Leon and Cedillo, Lozano Reflects
Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region as Election Day Draws to a Close
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot
Los Angeles: NAACP Convention Addresses Racial Scandal Consuming Host City
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
The Right to Parent Our Children
How Political Corruption Poured into West Valley Water District
Students at the Hope Street Margolis Family Center Receive Back-To-School Backpacks
Riv. DA Mike Hestrin is Critical of Superior Court Judges’ Responses to a Scenario He Helped Create
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
Black Voice News
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.https://blackvoicenews.com/
