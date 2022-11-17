Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Local artist hosts art scavenger hunt
Local artist Carrie Dawn is hosting an art scavenger hunt all across Santa Clarita where participants are given the chance to find and keep one of her photographic prints. The hunt is on from Sunday till Wednesday. Dawn’s original photos were a reimagining of what a canvas could be. She...
signalscv.com
Holiday Fun!
It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
signalscv.com
Local schools organize ‘Give a Turkey Drive’
Three high schools, two middle schools and several elementary schools in the Sulphur Springs Union School district banded together on Saturday at Golden Valley High School to deliver a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need. Golden Valley High, Canyon High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior...
signalscv.com
Crafts for a cause: SCV Relay for Life hosts annual Holiday Boutique
Shopping to raise funds may seem like a juxtaposition, but this message played true at Santa Clarita Valley’s Relay for Life annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday. The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church was filled with beeswax wraps, soaps, handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, all in the name of raising money for Relay for Life.
signalscv.com
Cornhole tournament raises money for foster youth, Chili Cook-Off check presented
When Marla Morgan was aged out of the foster care system, she said she was completely on her own, not knowing about any resources that might be able to help someone in her situation – but that’s because there aren’t many. According to Finally Family Homes –...
signalscv.com
Mayor flips the switch to awaken Main Street’s Christmas magic
Bundled-up residents gathered all around historic Old Town Newhall’s Main Street anticipating one magical moment. “Three, two, one!” exclaimed Councilman Cameron Smyth, accompanied by Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill Miranda as Mayor Laurene Weste flipped the switch to light up Main Street. Cheers and applause...
signalscv.com
L.A. County EDC names Santa Clarita most business-friendly city
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the city of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
signalscv.com
Stop the Presses! Ariel Stein Turns 26!!
Top of the November Sunday morn to you, saddlepals. Hope all’s well. We’ve got a beautiful autumn day ahead, perfect weather to do a little time traveling through Santa Clarita history. This morning, we’ll be moseying back to investigate my pal, Ariel Stein. There’re overcrowded schools in...
signalscv.com
Orthodontic Centers announce day of free services for kids using Medi-Cal
Orthodontics Centers of California has announced an upcoming, one-day-only event in which children using Medi-Cal will be able to receive no-cost orthodontic services. The event, which is being called “Orthodontics from the Heart,” was created in 2018 to provide orthodontic care for children using Medi-Cal who do not meet required criteria and whose parents are unable to afford the costs of orthodontic treatment. The clinic has provided such services sporadically in the past, and according to clinical director Dr. Ara Agopian, the clinic can provide anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 worth of free services to children who would otherwise essentially fall between the cracks of care and financial burden.
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
signalscv.com
Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station
A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
signalscv.com
Kiera Cass, ‘The Selection’ series author, makes her way to Barnes & Noble
Author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling series “The Selection,” Kiera Cass, is scheduled Nov. 29 to celebrate the launch of her new book, “A Thousand Heartbeats,” at Barnes & Noble in Santa Clarita. Cass is also the author of “The Siren,” “The Betrothed”...
signalscv.com
Carl Kanowsky | Risks of Doing Business as a DBA
If you read my last column (and shame on you if you did not, but you can still get it on The Signal’s website), then you will remember that I discussed the awful consequences if you allow your corporation or limited liability company to become “suspended” by the Secretary of State. These are serious self-inflicted wounds that can be easily avoided by following some simple rules, as I laid out in the column.
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
signalscv.com
Rob Kerchner | Think It’s Bad? Try Democrat-Run Cities
If you think having Democrats in sole control of the U.S. government over the past two years has been bad (and it has!), or that having Democrats in sole control of California’s government over the past 10 years has been bad (and it has!), then just imagine having Democrats in sole control of your urban county or inner city for over half a century.
signalscv.com
Golden Valley advances to CIF title game, 33-28, over Mayfair
Senior Chris Melkonian comes back after injury to lead Grizzlies to Division 7 final. Golden Valley senior Ajani Smith taped a $2 bill to the back of his pads before last week’s quarterfinal victory over Paloma Valley. “Good luck,” Smith said of the practice. Well, after scoring three...
