Orthodontics Centers of California has announced an upcoming, one-day-only event in which children using Medi-Cal will be able to receive no-cost orthodontic services. The event, which is being called “Orthodontics from the Heart,” was created in 2018 to provide orthodontic care for children using Medi-Cal who do not meet required criteria and whose parents are unable to afford the costs of orthodontic treatment. The clinic has provided such services sporadically in the past, and according to clinical director Dr. Ara Agopian, the clinic can provide anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 worth of free services to children who would otherwise essentially fall between the cracks of care and financial burden.

GRANADA HILLS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO