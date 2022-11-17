Nancy Pelosi's eight (non-consecutive) years as speaker have yielded some indelible historical moments from the dais. We had to run down our favorites.

Read full article on original website
Here's the GOP's 'Number One Promise' If Republicans Win the House
An avalanche of investigations into the Biden White House is likely coming next Congress.
Cheney signals Jan. 6 panel won't allow Trump to testify live: 'He's not going to turn this into a circus'
The House Jan. 6 committee won't consider allowing former President Donald Trump to testify live on television to comply with its subpoena, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. Trump has not publicly indicated how he would respond to the subpoena for his testimony and documents, issued by the committee Friday....
Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”
Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Musk has been leaning increasingly Republican, and now he’s moved on to his latest conspiracy theory about SBF laundering money for Democrats
Musk needs corporations to feel comfortable advertising their products and services on Twitter for the company to avoid bankruptcy, and catering to the internet’s seedy underbelly does not help.
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
NBC News
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
The latest victim from House GOP’s election night: impeachment
Conservatives’ dream of impeaching President Joe Biden or members of his administration is crashing into a new reality: A razor-thin House GOP majority. House Republicans’ smaller-than-hoped-for margin — they’re expected to control the chamber by only a handful of votes — means any impeachment votes would require near-unanimity from a conference that sharply divides over even simple issues, such as infrastructure funding or keeping the government’s lights on.
Mick Mulvaney: Donald Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Former White House chief of staff said his ex-boss’s planned third run for presidency is bad for Republican party
‘For once we agree’: Kari Lake mocked after tweeting that Arizonans know ‘BS when they see it’
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to refuse to concede her race against Katie Hobbs, which was called by numerous news networks Monday evening after a batch of votes from Maricopa County further solidified her opponent’s lead. Now, the Republican’s defiant message for her followers on Twitter is being...
Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
‘Good riddance!’: Boebert celebrates Pelosi’s retirement from leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she would stand down from leading the House Democratic Caucus after two decades was greeted with applause from numerous Democrats who gathered to hear her speak on the House floor on Thursday, with members from both parties greeting the outgoing speaker and recognising her years of service.Very few members of the House GOP Conference took time out of their day to watch the veteran lawmaker reveal her plans for the 118th Congress, but some Republican members took the occasion of the first woman to lead the House stepping down to issue crass missives...
POLITICO
Why the GOP's Biden probes could backfire
THE WEEK — Monday:VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY addresses NATO Parliamentary Assembly. JOE BIDEN pardons two turkeys. … Tuesday:MICHAEL FLYNN testifies before Georgia grand jury investigating DONALD TRUMP’s alleged election interference. … Thursday: Thanksgiving Day. Macy’s Parade starts at 9 a.m., the Bills-Lions game at 12:30 p.m., Giants-Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. and Patriots-Vikings at 8:20 p.m. … Saturday: Early voting starts in some Georgia counties for the Dec. 6 Senate runoff, litigation permitting.
House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee
Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Senate Republicans let their fury and frustration out at one another during a lengthy closed-door meeting that revealed the bitter feelings left over from a crushingly disappointing midterm election. An at-times nasty and personal discussion took place at the Senate GOP lunch, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and...
U.S. Republicans aim to shorten EV mine permitting after House win
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Republicans will seek to boost American production of lithium, copper and other electric-vehicle metals after the U.S. midterm elections gave them narrow control of the House of Representatives and the power to influence how regulators approve or deny mining projects.
Opinion | Donald Trump Is (Still) President of White America
The culture of white supremacy has gone fully mainstream. And Trump has presided over this phenomenon as the official culture-warrior-in-chief.
