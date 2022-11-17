ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
COLUMBIA, MO
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
SSM Health to provide new therapy services at Hartsfield YMCA

JEFFERSON CITY — SSM Health was awarded a five-year contract to have new outpatient physical therapy services at the Jefferson City area YMCA and is expected to offer what they're calling unique and advanced therapies specifically for women's health and wellness. "This partnership allows both organizations to work more...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Rock Bridge falls, Marshall advances in State Final Four

The Rock Bridge soccer team's season came to an end Friday night, as they fell 3-2 to Rockhurst in the Class 4 Semifinals. Marshall is advancing to the Class 2 championship game with a 3-1 win over Excelsior Springs. See the highlights above.
COLUMBIA, MO
Teams compete in robotics competition tournament

Dozens of students came together to compete in Columbia’s first Lego robotics tournament at Oakland Middle School. First Lego Robotics is a program that engages 4th through 8th graders in engineering, coding, and problem-solving as they race to build and complete sustainable energy circuits. “I was a little nervous...
COLUMBIA, MO

