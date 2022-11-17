ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit ahead of massive snowstorm

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
There will be no snow game this week after the NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills' home match against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 to Ford Field in Detroit ahead of a huge snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET," the NFL announced. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

The storm could dump a record-setting amount of snow in Buffalo over the weekend and New York governor Kathy Hochul already issued a state of emergency for the region this week. The game will still be played at 1 p.m. ET time, just in the enclosed confines of Ford Field rather than the outdoor Highmark Stadium.

Ford Field is open because the Lions are on their bye week.

Coincidentally, Buffalo will be playing in Detroit for two consecutive games. The Bills take on the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving that following Thursday.

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Giants' loss to Lions is more corroboration than confusing, and that's OK

The New York Giants' season is still well and good after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but there was definitely some truth uncovered in how that game played out. The Giants are 7-3, but they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders — which is fine. Two things can be true about where the Giants are right now: This season has been a massive success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and this team is not as good as their record suggests.
Justin Fields reportedly dislocated shoulder, played through injury in loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has a dislocated left shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is unclear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Chicago Bears quarterback apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and played through the injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberful declined to elaborate on the injury early Monday, but noted that Fields was considered day-to-day. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder.
West Charlotte HS to dedicate gym to former legendary coach

CHARLOTTE — West Charlotte High School is set to host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gym on Saturday. The new building, which opened in August, is naming the gym after legendary coach Charles McCullough. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted unanimously to name the gym after McCullough.
College football Week 12 winners and losers: What's still at stake in the conference title races

There's still a lot of conference title races hanging in the balance heading into the final week of the college football season. The conference title games in seven of the 10 conferences at the top level of college football have et to be finalized through the first 12 weeks of the season. And in cases like the AAC, Big Ten and MAC, there are head-to-head matchups where the winner will advance to the championship game.
