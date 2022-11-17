Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Award-winning broadcast program finds new home at Eureka College
An award-winning radio and television broadcast program lost a home at Lincoln College when the institution closed in May. Now, it has a second life, as the studios packed up and moved across central Illinois to Eureka College’s Pritchard Hall. “In late April, I met with the administration of...
25newsnow.com
Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
wglt.org
IWU adding women's wrestling, reinstating men's team after 23 years
In its quest to build enrollment, Illinois Wesleyan University is adding a women's wrestling team, and also reinstating men's wrestling that ended in 1985 after 23 years of competition. The liberal arts college in Bloomington has a history of adding growing and popular niche sports such as lacrosse and videogaming...
wglt.org
B-N LGBTQ groups and ISU decry Colorado club shooting
Bloomington-Normal groups and institutions are decrying the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend and calling for change in national culture and laws. Illinois State University President Terry Goss Kinzy affirmed efforts to make the university a safe space. In a message to the campus community,...
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
wcbu.org
'Peoria has never seen that before': Indian classical dance program takes the stage at ICC
While many people’s first thought may go to Bollywood when they think of Indian dance, that’s just one, newer style. There are about eight different Indian classical dances, and one Guru is looking to highlight the most ancient of them in her studio's upcoming program, “ARPAN - An Offering.”
wglt.org
Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor returns to Central Illinois Regional Airport for the holidays
The tree-lighting ceremony for the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Central Illinois Regional Airport has lit the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor to honor hundreds of soldiers who have died in combat. The airport partnered with America’s Gold Star Families...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Normal, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
25newsnow.com
Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria High, Tri-Valley headed to football state championship games
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria and Tri-Valley are both headed to the IHSA State Championships next week in Champaign after winning in the semis on Saturday. Peoria won a barnburner 76-56 at home over Morris. Running back Malachi Washington finished with nearly 383 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Lions.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - November 18, 2022
(25 News Now) - The first Friday of the girls basketball season brought some nice performances from area teams in season-opening tournaments. At the Prairie Central Tournament, Peoria Notre Dame moved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-14 win against East Peoria. In the night cap, the host Hawks fell to Pontiac 64-59. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal West turned in another impressive performance with a 69-56 win against Bloomington move to 2-0. Meanwhile, Bloomington Central Catholic topped Normal U-High 63-29.
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
