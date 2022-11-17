Read full article on original website
AP Fires Reporter Who Claimed Russian Missile Hit Poland
The Associated Press fired a reporter Monday who mistakenly reported that a missile had hit Polish territory Tuesday was Russian, the Daily Beast reported. The AP dismissed James LaPorta, whose initial report of the missile’s impact in Poland was taken down after NATO and Polish authorities later confirmed the missile, while Russian-built, was
'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker
