AP Fires Reporter Who Claimed Russian Missile Hit Poland

The Associated Press fired a reporter Monday who mistakenly reported that a missile had hit Polish territory Tuesday was Russian, the Daily Beast reported. The AP dismissed James LaPorta, whose initial report of the missile’s impact in Poland was taken down after NATO and Polish authorities later confirmed the missile, while Russian-built, was

