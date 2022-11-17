Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Former Manitowoc Superintendent Childs Dies
A longtime former Superintendent of Schools in Manitowoc has passed away. Word was received over the weekend that Vernon Childs died November 11th in Lexington, Kentucky where he had been residing. He was 94. Childs, a native of Hebron, Indiana, began his administrative career as an assistant superintendent in Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Urging Deer Hunters To Practice Safety
Hundreds of thousands of hunters are expected to hit the woods for a chance to bag a deer as the nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise this morning,. The thrill of taking down that trophy buck is a “dream come true” and Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer urges everyone to be safe telling Seehafer News,
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Bakery Eyeing Reopening in 1-2 Months
Three and a half months ago, Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire. It was determined that the blaze originated in the oven, which had been baking bread and pastries since the 1950s. We reached out to Austin Rehrauer, who owns the iconic bakery with his wife Luisa to see...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society Preparing to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is gearing up for its annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration next month. Guests are welcome to visit the Village from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9th, and from 11:00 to 3:00 the following day. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital presents: A Visit with St. Nicholas
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan is inviting community members to attend A Visit with St. Nicholas on December 5th. The purpose of the event is to embrace the traditional spirit of Christmas and to celebrate the hospital’s patron saint who was a friend to all children. St. Nicholas...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals
The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Nearing Completion
Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
seehafernews.com
Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Athlete Helling To Become A Badger
A highly-decorated local high school runner has committed to attend the University of Wisconsin next year. Senior Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers plans to walk on as a Badger athlete in cross country and track and field after taking an official visit to the Madison campus early this month. Helling...
Comments / 0