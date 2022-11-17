ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

wvpublic.org

Virginia Will Share Cost Of Amos, Mountaineer Wastewater Upgrades

Appalachian Power’s Virginia customers will, after all, share in the cost of wastewater treatment projects at the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants. The decision issued Tuesday by the Virginia State Corporation Commission is a reversal. The projects will keep both plants operating past 2028. Appalachian Power had sought...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Reimagining A Region

Imagining the future is at the core of this episode of Us & Them. Earlier this fall, we held a day-long workshop to hear ideas and talk about what can make the future a reality. The Civic Imagination Project based at the University of Southern California works with cities across the country to get residents thinking about new directions and possibilities for their communities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

National Park Service Plans Demolition For Dilapidated Structures

The National Park Service (NPS) wants to demolish 16 structures in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The NPS says the structures are hazardous, non-historic and abandoned. Dilapidated, overgrown conditions create maintenance burdens and areas that are vulnerable to trespassing. They expect to save about $800,000 a year in maintenance and law enforcement costs. The project already has funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund.
GLEN JEAN, WV
wvpublic.org

State Ski Season Set To Begin

The wait is almost over for the region’s winter sports lovers, with at least two ski resorts opening their slopes this week. Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will officially begin the 2022/2023 Winter Season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and expects to open at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails to skiers and snowboarders.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

