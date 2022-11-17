LHS inducts 16 into National Honor Society

Related
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
salemleader.com
Michael “Mike” Lee Pepmeier
Michael “Mike” Lee Pepmeier, 63, died at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Vincennes, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike attended Hillcrest Schools and was...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ava Lynn Hall
Ava Lynn Hall, 65, of Springville, passed away at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her. Born August 22, 1957, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of Elmer Eugene Harris and Donna (Beals) Harris Kidd. She retired from the housekeeping department at Dunn Memorial Hospital. She loved animals, flowers, and spending time with family and friends. She was of the Christian faith.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
White County Sheriff announces retirement
(WEHT) - White County Sheriff Randy Graves announced on Facebook he will be retiring on November 30.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
TDI Brands expanding in Jasper
Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands, announced the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000-square-foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
wamwamfm.com
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
WTHI
First-ever "Feztival of Trees" aims to spruce up your holiday décor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Are you Looking to spruce up your Christmas decorations? A new event making its debut in Terre Haute aims to help with that!. The Zorah Shrine is presenting its first annual Feztival of Trees! The event is Nov. 19 through Nov. 26. Fifty-six fully decorated artificial...
pioneerpages.net
Here and There and Everywhere
Beginning this year, Bridgette was a fresh face around the school. Starting at PHS as a senior is not surprising to Bridgette as she has been the “new kid” a few times before. Many of us were born and raised here in Crawford County. Bridgette, however, is newer to the area.
wevv.com
Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion
It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
wamwamfm.com
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Thefts
The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
740
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville
Comments / 0