ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.

ALBANY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO