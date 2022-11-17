Read full article on original website
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills.
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
Construction of new nursing, health simulation facility begins at ASU
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction of a new facility at Albany State University (ASU) begins Monday, according to the university. The new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility is being built on ASU’s west campus. University officials said the facility will “create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
Deerfield-Windsor students celebrate Patriots Day
ALBANY — Fifth-graders at the Deerfield-Windsor Lower School held the school’s annual Patriots Day event at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds Thursday. The program is part of the culmination of an interdisciplinary and immersive curriculum for fifth-grade students who have been participating in a program called “Why America is Free.” Through a grant funded by the Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames, students have been learning about Colonial history, including Patriot life, Revolutionary War events, and important people during these times.
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
BRYAN FRANTZ ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY
Bryan Frantz has been arrested. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Bryan Frantz wanted for burglary. Bryan Frantz, 33 Height: 6’02 Weight: 250 Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.
Construction of ASU nursing simulation facility starts Monday
ALBANY — Officials with Albany State University announced this week that construction on the university’s Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility will begin Monday. A news release from the university noted: “In accordance with ‘The Standard, Albany State University’s 2025 Strategic Plan’s Goal 2: Institutional Sustainability and Responsible...
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo-Cal, 39, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
City of Albany announced holiday garbage pickup schedule
ALBANY — The city of Albany has released its plan for garbage pickup during the week of Thanksgiving. Garbage will be picked up according to regular schedule Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday pickup will move to Friday. Friday’s scheduled pickup will be carries out on Saturday.
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
Sherwood Christian wins 54-12, to host state championship Friday night
ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will host the GAPPS Class AA 8-man state championship Friday night after beating Lafayette Christian (5-4) of LaGrange 54-12. The Eagles will take on Unity Christian (11-0) of Rome. Unity blasted Vidalia Heritage (8-2) 52-8 to advance.
What to expect when expecting: The final days of WALB’s Jamie Worsely’s pregnancy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past nine months, WALB News 10′s Jaime Worsley has gone through an incredible life change—becoming a new mom. Worsley has prepped her nursery full of princess clothes and decor, taken every health precaution and even bought her baby’s first Christmas ornament just in time for her bundle of joy’s arrival.
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
