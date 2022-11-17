Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
myfox28columbus.com
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
myfox28columbus.com
IMPACT Community Action to suspend rental assistance after drastic budget reduction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An anti-poverty organization that has dispersed millions in aid in Franklin County will suspend its rental assistance program after its budget was reduced by 90%. The organization's budget will be reduced from $60 million to $6 million, IMPACT CEO Bo Chilton said. The majority of...
myfox28columbus.com
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
myfox28columbus.com
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll, Michigan at No. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll remained unchanged Sunday. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points with 62 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,507 and one first-place vote. Michigan, who heads to Columbus next weekend, stayed at No....
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
myfox28columbus.com
More than a moment for Ohio State's Kamryn Babb
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a moment Buckeye fans can't get enough of. Kamryn Babb, who overcame four ACL injuries, finally made the touchdown catch on the field against Indiana. The video never gets old to watch, especially for his family. "Seeing him out there and then Tyrone called...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State athletes team up with TownHall to give back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio State football team kicked off the rivalry week by giving back to the community. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, and others teamed up with TownHall of Columbus to serve warm meals to those in need.
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna officer recovering after being struck while helping drivers amid icy conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized after being struck while helping drivers on an icy highway Saturday. Gahanna police said the officer was struck around 9:30 p.m. while multiple units were helping disabled motorists on I-270 near I-670. Ice developed on some roadways in the...
myfox28columbus.com
How are things being kept fair for Ohio State student athletes who are cashing in with NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some student-athletes are working hard to make sure they are set on the court and for that next step off the court. "It's probably been less than a year and I've made so many beneficial connections that I will definitely take outside of college," said Sydney Taylor.
myfox28columbus.com
Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
myfox28columbus.com
Harbaugh 'honored' and 'grateful' ahead of rivalry renewal with Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WSYX) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters at his weekly media availability Monday, repeating several lines several times during the 20-minute session. He said more than once that he and his Wolverines are "grateful" to be in the position they're in, and "honored" to...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan. Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2...
myfox28columbus.com
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
