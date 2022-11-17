ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo awarded EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop two contaminated sites

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo received a portion of a total $2.4 million in brownfield funding through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to redevelop contaminated properties. Statewide, the department, also known as EGLE, is expected to award $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects, but...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?

We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
PORTAGE, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey named Mitch E. Gander for Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned her first turkey Monday since taking office in 2019. The turkey's name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of more than 6,000 entries in the statewide contest, state officials said. Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods submitted the idea.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

