US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Jan. 6 Troll ‘Baked Alaska’ Is Going to Jail in 2023 for Attacking Security Guard
Notorious racist internet troll and Jan. 6 riot participant “Baked Alaska” is officially headed to prison—and not just for his involvement in the riot.Baked Alaska, whose real name is Anthime Gionet, was arrested shortly after the riot. The feds’ case was helped by Gionet himself, who livestreamed his crimes in the Capitol on the internet.“Occupy the Capitol, let’s go!” Gionet declared at one point during the riot. “We ain’t leaving this bitch!”But Gionet is also facing charges for macing a security guard in an unrelated incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in late 2020. The attack came as the security guard tried...
36 killed in central China factory fire: state media
Thirty-six people were killed and two are missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.
US VP Harris to visit Philippine island near China-claimed waters
US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel Tuesday to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.
Biden pardons turkeys 'Chocolate' and 'Chip' for Thanksgiving
Joe Biden on Monday used his powers as US president to pardon two turkeys, sparing them from winding up as the main course during an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner later this week. Turkey with stuffing is the traditional dish that Americans serve at a family feast on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49. Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.
Comments / 0