Delphi, IN

Travel Maven

This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset

The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire

FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

"Mitch Fest": The multi-day celebration for Mitch Daniels

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Mitch Daniels' decade at Purdue is coming to an end in one month and the Board of Trustees wants to send him off in style. According to the Chairman of the Purdue Board of Trustees, Mike Berghoff, the multi-day "Mitch Fest," which begins Dec. 2nd, is just a small token of appreciation from the whole Purdue community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Price and demand up for Thanksgiving turkeys

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Turkey prices are remaining high as Thanksgiving begins on Thursday. Jason Fields is the Poultry Unit Manager at Purdue University. He says there's a lot of factors for why we’re seeing record turkey prices this year. “Inflation is a big one and then...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Community Policy